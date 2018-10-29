Day of the Dead extravaganza returns to Tlaquepaque

Get ready for Sedona’s spectacular version of Mexico’s most time-honored celebration, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, at the Mexican-inspired Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, Saturday, Nov. 3, 4-8 p.m.

Admission is free, and there is also a free shuttle service running from 3 to 8 p.m. from two locations: the Uptown municipal parking at 260 Schnebly Road and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, located at 160 Mormon Hill Road, in Sedona.

Now in its eighth year, the day-long extravaganza is jam-packed with over-the-top entertainment. As in years past, beautiful altars to honor loved ones who have passed with offrenda, or special personal offerings, is all part of an authentic Dia de los Muertos. Traditionally, families gather creating special shrines in the home, preparing offrenda and baking pan de muerto, a special Day-of-the-Dead bread, sugar skulls, candles, cempasuchil flowers, papier maché skeletons, and plates with the favorite foods of relatives who have passed. It’s all part of weeks-long preparation for Dia de los Muertos.

“Every year Day of the Dead gets more popular and now it’s our biggest event. Leading up to Saturday folks have been writing tributes in words and symbols on the large mobile mural as part of the Marigold Mural Project. On Saturday you can still add the names of your family members, friends or pets that have passed. It is a moving tribute and a powerful way to remember those precious to us,” said Wendy Lippman, general manager and resident partner of Tlaquepaque.

Day of the Dead Entertainment Line-Up: Saturday, November 3rd Music & Performances

Darius Lux Duo, 3-5 pm, Patio de las Campanas.

Violinist Teresa Joy, 3-5 pm, Patio del Norte. Daughter and co-performer of virtuoso flamenco guitarist, Esteban, Teresa’s high energy, screaming numbers are a joy to witness.

David Merino Duo, 4-8 pm, Tlaquepaque North. With his unique gypsy-style world music sound and mix of Mediterranean influences, David brings it.

Eric Miller, 5-8 pm, in the Chapel. This Sedona-favorite virtuoso flamenco guitarist will take you to fantastic places with his versatile traditional and original musical numbers, performed in front of the stunning “Santuario de los Santos” Chapel altar.

Gaetano Frankel Duo and Flamenco Dance performance, 5-7 pm, Patio de las Campanas. Another Tlaquepaque favorite brings to life the musical culture of Spain and Mexico in heart-pounding flamenco numbers.

Las Chollas Peligrosas, 5-8 pm, Patio del Norte. This all-female fusion band lets it rip.

Belly Dance Fire Dance performance, 6-6:30 pm, Tlaquepaque North.

Circus Farm Fire Show, 7 pm, Calle Independencia.

Activities

Marigold Mural Project with the artist Lovejoy, 11 am – 8 pm.

Free Sugar Skull making, 3-5pm, Patio de las Campanas.

Face painting, 3-8 pm, Calle Independencia and Tlaquepaque North.

The Mercado, 3-8 pm, Calle Independencia.

Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, now in its 46th year, is located at 336 State Route 179 in Sedona. Call (928) 282-4838, visit: www.tlaq.com.