Sedona’s artistic best on display during 1st Friday in the Galleries

Fall is upon us and there is nice crisp chill in the air. With Sedona’s most perfect season, bundle up and enjoy time patronizing the local galleries during Sedona’s 1st Friday in the Galleries event, which takes place Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m.

Discover amazing sculptures in the galleries this month. Start your journey at James Ratliff Gallery in the Hillside Plaza. See the work of Robert Holmes, Alvin John, David K. John, Ying Munch and Gary Slater. Bronzes are colorized, bronze and some larger than life. Each bronze has its own sense, whether it is abstract or realistic.

If walking, stroll over to Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery located in Hozho. This gallery has been committed to representing only the finest work from Native American and Southwest artists. The Gallery will be featuring Contemporary Horse Sculptures by Al Glann. Glann will be unveiling his latest work in steel. Glann works both in steel and bronze. See Lanning, a Bryant Nagel Gallery while visiting the Turquoise Tortoise, each are across from one another.

Moving toward Tlaquepaque be sure to discover the bronze sculptures of Vue Gallery, Rowe Fine Gallery and Mountain Trails Gallery.

Vue Gallery, top bronze sculptor comes from the work of Loet Vanderveen. Vanderveen’s primary focus is animals and working with Chinese glaze techniques which give his bronze animal forms a nice patina.

In Tlaquepaque you will also find bronze sculptures at Rowe Fine Art Gallery. The owner, Ken Rowe, is a renowned bronze sculptor of wildlife. Rowe is often at hand during 1st Friday and shows his latest work that he is sculpting.

Go upstairs in Tlaquepaque and be sure to see Mountain Trails Gallery where you will discover some of the finest bronze western art in town. The gallery is going on its 30th year and is showcasing many of its Western Bronzes. Mountain Trails will be celebrating the best of sculpture from a group of award-winning artists at its “Annual Sculpture Show” with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m., and continues through the month of November.

Wander up the street toward uptown and stop in at the Goldenstein Gallery. Discover the bronze work of James Muir. Muir considers his work allegorical and filled with symbolic meaning. Muir was recently commissioned to complete a 25-foot-high monument for Texas A&M University, symbolizing their 6 Core Values.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association and 1st Friday in the Galleries, call: 928-862-4440 or visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com for a printable map to all locations.