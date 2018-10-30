2 teens in custody following arson, vandalism at Big Park School

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK -- Two teens were arrested after an estimated $1500 worth of criminal damage and arson was discovered at Big Park School in Village of Oak Creek last Wednesday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

YCSO spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn said both teens are 15 years old and live in the area. Both face charges of burglary, arson, aggravated criminal damage and trespassing, according to YCSO.

“Additional suspects are being sought,” he said.

Officials estimated $1500 in damages but the cost will likely grow, according to YCSO. Big Park School was recently closed following a Sedona-Oak Creek School Board decision in May.



According to YCSO, deputies met with a school official at a classroom on campus where the damage was found.

This particular classroom door had been propped open and a large metal desk placed in the opening,” D’Evelyn said. “It is unknown how this door, normally locked, was opened. A striker tool, used to ignite propane torches, was located and apparently used to try and ignite papers towel found nearby.”

D’Evelyn also said cabinet doors were opened and boxes were ransacked. Broken glass was also found on the floor by the doorway.



“It appeared as if a glass object had been thrown against the wall, he said. “There was also a pile of burned items in the middle of the room including books and papers. Deputies noted the suspects had started a fire inside a trash can which was apparently extinguished.”

According to YCSO, fire extinguisher powder was coated all over the classroom. Drawings of male genitalia were seen on the whiteboards as well as a name someone tried to erase. Deputies noted the name for follow-up.

D’Evelyn said deputies spent several hours gathering evidence, including shoeprint images in the extinguisher powder.

The next day, deputies were able to locate one of the teens whose name was on the whiteboard, according to YCSO. The teen is a student at Sedona Red Rock High School.

“He was wearing shoes with an exact print found at the crime scene,” D’Evelyn said. “He claimed his friend, now a second suspect, was the one who wrote his name on the board while admitting to the arson and vandalism. The suspect indicated they had accessed the school grounds and classrooms every few days over recent weeks to ‘hang out.’ He was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Facility in Prescott.”

Later that evening, deputies found the suspect at his home in the Village of Oak Creek, according to YCSO. He admitted to some vandalism, but not Arson.

D’Evelyn said the teen indicated there were several other suspects involved.

“The second suspect was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention facility in Prescott on the indicated charges, except for the arson charge which remains under investigation,” he said.



YCSO is asking anyone with more information to call the Sherriff’s Office at 928-771-3260 and refer to the case as 18-039042. An anonymous tip may also be left with Yavapai Silent witness at 1800-932-3232.