Applications accepted for Camp Verde School Board

CAMP VERDE – If Tim Carter has it his way, then he will swear in Kitty McDowell’s replacement on the Camp Verde School Board on Dec. 11.

With the terms of three Camp Verde School Board members scheduled to end on Dec. 31, Carter, the Yavapai County School Superintendent finds himself in the position of soliciting interest in one of those positions.

That’s because Camp Verde Board President Tim Roth and board member Bob Simbric each filled out paperwork – uncontested – to run to keep their seats.

To fill McDowell’s position, Carter’s office will accept letters from interested candidates until 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29.

“We greatly appreciate the service that Mrs. McDowell has provided to the school district and the community,” Carter stated in an Oct. 29 press release.

Anyone interested in replacing McDowell on Camp Verde unified School District’s governing board should send a letter of interest and a resume to Mr. Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301. Or Fax to 928-771-3329. Or email to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.

According to Carter’s office, an eligible candidate must be a registered voter within the Camp Verde Unified School District, must be a citizen of the United States of America, must be at least 18 years of age, must possess their civil rights, must have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse may not be employed by the district, or working for the district on a third party contract.

On Wednesday, Dec. 5, Carter will interview finalists at the Camp Verde Unified School District office.

McDowell’s replacement should be announced by Friday, Dec. 7, according to the press release, with the appointment valid from Jan. 1, 2019 through Dec. 31, 2020.

McDowell’s term on the Camp Verde School Board ends on Dec. 31.