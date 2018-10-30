Editorial: Football playoff seeding system needs another look

Explain this one.

Mingus Union’s football team defeated Bradshaw Mountain, 28-6, earlier this season.

Friday, the Marauders defeated Prescott, 12-10, to claim the Grand Canyon Regional Championship.

Mingus is ranked first in the final Grand Canyon Region standings with a 5-1 league record and 8-2 regular season report card. Bradshaw Mountain finished its regular season ranked third in the Grand Canyon Region with a 4-2 league mark.

But according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association, Bradshaw Mountain is seeded 8th in state power point rankings and Mingus is seeded 9th.

So, by finishing third in the league standings, but 8th in the AIA power point rankings, Bradshaw Mountain will be rewarded with the home-field advantage as it begins the state playoffs this week. Not only that, but Bradshaw Mountain enters the state playoffs with an extra uninterrupted week of preparation, having closed out the regular season with a bye week.

The Bears’ first-round opponent? You guessed it. The league champion Mingus Marauders open their state title quest on the road against a team they’ve previously defeated and that finished third place in their league.

In Arizona, that’s the reward you get for being league champion.



































-- Dan Engler