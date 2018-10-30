Keep Sedona Moving group takes action to curb SR179 traffic

Keep Sedona Moving (KSM) is a grass roots organization formed by four Big Park/Village residents who, like a lot of their neighbors, are becoming increasingly disenchanted with the traffic congestion along Highway 179 and how it has eroded the quality of life they sought in Big Park. Looking down the road at projected population increases, especially those in metro Phoenix, the group believes that unless some things are done to alleviate the problem in the next five to ten years, traffic will become nightmarish throughout the year, not just during peak tourist seasons. There is also the question of public safety, i.e., an escape route in the event of a natural disaster like California experienced recently.

KSM has thus far called upon a number of resources including members of the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council and Randy Garrison, Yavapai County District 3 Supervisor, in an effort to sharpen its focus on how to proceed. The group believes there is no single answer to the traffic problem. Instead the solution will likely come from a series of measures in Big Park, Sedona and the Verde Valley.

With the assistance of Yavapai County’s Assessor’s Office, the Yavapai County GIS Department and especially Supervisor Randy Garrison, KSM is pulling together a simple survey to gauge the level of support for an alternate route between the Village of Oak Creek and West Sedona. The survey will be mailed to property owners in the near future.

People interested in becoming a KSM supporter and receiving KSM correspondence may contact KSM at keepsedonamoving@gmail.com. Members of KSM include Greg Williams, Steve Schumacher, Gail Woody and Dave Whisner.