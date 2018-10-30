Letter: Senseless act of violence at Jewish place of worship

Editor:

A senseless act of violence took place at a Jewish place of worship. An evil man ended lives during a service celebrating life.

November 9, 1938 Kristallnacht commenced. It strikes as shocking that just 80 years later, after one of the most despicable episodes in human history, Jews are murdered in their synagogue.

In truth, if we learn from history it is not shocking at all. The oldest and most consistent hatred is the hate of the Jew. If history teaches anything, it is that there will always be those who hate the Jewish people, under one name or another.

To quote Mark Twain “The Egyptians, the Babylonians and the Persians rose, filled the planet with sound and splendor, then faded to dream-stuff and passed away; the Greeks and Romans followed and made a vast noise, and they were gone….All things are mortal but the Jews; all other forces pass, but he remains. What is the secret of his immortality? "

Belief in G-d, true to our tradition. How does that work? Well that’s why it’s a secret. But undoubtedly that's the reason.

The same goes when facing any and all evil. We myst not engage! Trying to stoop will only dilute, in facing evil we have to keep our light as pure as possible.

So what to do? Love all unconditionally. Do another act of goodness and kindness another Mitzvah, smile to a “stranger”, focus on bringing more light.

This evil man tried to extinguish the bright lights of the worshipers and heroic officers. Their lights will shine brighter through the many brilliant acts that are performed in their honor and memory, in the wake of this unfathomable tragedy.

May we know no more bloodshed, no more pain and sorrow, may we be united only by good, always.

Rabbi Mendel Kessler

Chabad of Sedona