New president/CEO named for Northern Arizona Healthcare

The Northern Arizona Healthcare Board of Directors announced the appointment of Florence L. Spyrow, MSN, MPA/MHA, JD, FACHE, as president and chief executive officer of NAH. Spyrow served as interim president and CEO for six months, beginning in March 2018.

“During her time as the interim president and CEO, Flo demonstrated great leadership skills closing a significant budget gap, aligning her team around a common strategic plan for the future and completing the Mission, Vision and Values revision process for NAH,” NAH Board Chair Alice Gagnaire, RN, said. “Not only was Flo able to lead these accomplishments but it’s become very evident her team and the organization supports her as their leader. Her background as a nurse, lawyer and administrator give her knowledge and perspective that will help NAH achieve its Mission and Vision.”

Spyrow joined NAH in 2015 as the NAH Executive Vice President and Flagstaff Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer. Spyrow held several executive positions at healthcare systems in the Midwest prior to joining NAH.

“I am thrilled and honored to be given the opportunity to serve the colleagues at NAH and the communities of Northern Arizona in this role,” Spyrow said. “It’s a very exciting time at NAH, and I thank my colleagues and the Board for supporting me in being a part of the new era of NAH.”

Prior to joining NAH, Spyrow served as Interim Chief Executive Officer at Healthtech Management Services in Geneseo, Ill., where she directed and coordinated hospital activities and employed physician practices at Hammond-Henry Hospital.

Previously, Spyrow served as Senior Vice President of Operations for Genesis Health System, a top-100 health system spanning 10 counties in Iowa and Illinois, and including five hospitals, three nursing homes, and a 180-member physician group. Before that, she served as Vice President of Hospital Operations for Trinity Regional Health System in Rock Island, Ill., which includes three hospitals and a College of Nursing & Health Sciences. A visionary, value-based leader, Spyrow has transformed organizational cultures to achieve and sustain exceptional, cost-effective results.

Spyrow earned a bachelor’s in nursing from San Jose State University in San Jose, Calif.; a master’s of public administration/health administration from Portland State University in Portland, Ore.; a master’s in nursing from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore.; and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Iowa in Iowa City. She is licensed to practice law in Illinois. She is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.