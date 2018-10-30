Q&A with VERDE VALLEY’S EDUCATOR OF THE WEEK: Lara Lawrence, senior English teacher, Camp Verde High School

CAMP VERDE – It was when she took poetry in college that Lara Lawrence decided she wanted to become an educator.

“The professor was engaging us in a discussion of John Keats’ poem Ode on a Grecian Urn,” Lawrence recalls. “It was like the professor was lifting a veil on beauty and meaning. I realized that teaching literature and English would allow me to be a part of that process on a daily basis.”

It’s been 27 years since Lawrence first walked into a classroom as an educator, though the past 23 years she’s taught at Camp Verde High School.

To Mark Showers, the school’s principal, Lawrence is a “foundational instructor and mentor” for her students.

“Over the years she has done an amazing job preparing our students for whatever the next level in their life is,” Showers recently said.

“Her senior exit projects have been a source of concern and satisfaction for our students each year.”

One of Lawrence's favorite things about being a teacher is when her students surprise her.

“And they surprise me in so many ways,” she says. “They surprise me with their capacity for joy, humor, resilience and insight. But nothing compares to the surprise discovery of a naturally gifted writer. I’ve encountered a handful of students whose pure and raw talent startled and thrilled me. Each time, in the back of my mind, I think this student might be the one to go on to become a celebrated writer.”

VVN: Tell us about your teaching style.

Lawrence: In cultivating a learning environment, I strive for balance between many things: between firmness and flexibility, academic rigor and creativity, emotional comfort and intellectual struggle.

VVN: Tell us something notable about your career.

Lawrence: I was invited to Daytona, Florida and Louisville, Kentucky for a total of nine stints grading Advanced Placement Literature exams, seven days in a row, eight hours a day.

In all, I’ve graded about 10,000 AP exams and received several hundred hours of training.

VVN: What was your first teaching job?

Lawrence: My first teaching job was as a graduate assistant for Northern Arizona University where I was studying for a Master’s degree in literature.



VVN: If you were not a teacher, then what would you want to do?

Lawrence: I would love to have been a translator of foreign poetry into English. I would also find it satisfying to be an investigative journalist or human rights advocate/activist.

