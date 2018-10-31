15th annual Women’s Show returns to Sedona’s Goldenstein Gallery

Join Goldenstein Gallery on Friday, Nov. 2, as they kick off “The 15th Annual Women’s Show” from 5-8 p.m. with live music by LauRha Frankfort. This dynamic show features the work of their female artists and focuses on the feminine perspective of the visual arts.

LauRha Frankfort is a renaissance woman in her own right as a multi-media artist, musician, singer and one of only five certified Qi Gong instructors in Phoenix. In the Qi Gong theory, specific colors and materials heal. She paints human form, mostly female, blending color along the body’s energy lines that correspond to certain body parts.

Patricia A Griffin has spent 28 years painting, teaching, and traversing the US. Renowned for her impressionist paintings of animals, her palette is responsible in large for the power of her work. Bold colors and light dominate her paintings where multiple layers of colors in oil paint are applied producing a dynamic vibration.



Marilyn Bos uses a mix of styles and techniques that represent a synthesis of many years of experience. Her use of layers, often 100 to 300 or more layers on a single painting, allows light and shadow to create the essence of what happens with the Red Rocks. Each painting changes as the light reaches the various layers and the sculpted texture.

For her entire 90-plus years artist, author and poet Adele Seronde has been profoundly moved by the beauty that surrounds her and sparked by her imagination. She is considered a Sedona treasure.

Photographer Betty Hum has always been fascinated with light and movement. She has spent countless hours studying her favorite subject; birds. Her patience allows them to become used to the sound of the camera shutter and as they relax she is able to fully capture the dance of their motion. Her resulting pieces allows one to experience these special creatures with an intriguing intimate perspective.

Syri Hall’s plein air paintings capture the country scenes and red rocks of Sedona. She will also be sculpting in the gallery.

The perfect combination of contemporary style and intricate detail in Jourdan Dern’s wildlife paintings makes the viewer wonder if the birds will take flight. Her love for these creatures is magnificently expressed through her medium; acrylic on clayboard which allows her to create soft and stunningly faceted paintings with a smooth finish.

Additional artists whose work is featured in this show include: Sherab Khandro, Jill Anderson, Ali Mignonne, Lynette Jennings, Star York, Mary Fisher, Dee Winklestern, Dorit Herlinger, Jacqueline Jackson, Carla Romero, Beatrice Welles, Liz Wolf and Ruth Waddell.