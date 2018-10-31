Annual Sculpture Show: Celebrating the best of the West

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona is celebrating the best of the American West with sculpture created by a group of 15 award-winning artists at its Annual Sculpture Show which opens on First Friday, November 2, with a reception from 5-8 p.m., and continues through the month of November.

Since the gallery’s inception more than 30 years ago, the gallery continues to offer sculpture from notable artists that depict the American West with subjects that bring its history as well as its traditions to life. Featured at this year’s event is bronze sculpture by Arizona cowboy artist Curt Mattson, who touches the heart with works such as “Just For Her,” a cowboy on a horse carrying a gift to that special someone. In addition, his sculpture “The Gift” of a cowboy holding his first-born is described by the artist as “a milestone of great import as a new generation is begun.” Mattson who has a deep history of authentic working experience speaks about his passion for sculpture, “To be able to bring this world to others is a great joy, a privilege and a great responsibility.”

Mountain Trails Gallery is proud to announce that Cowboy Artists of American member Dustin Payne won the Silver Metal for Sculpture for his bronze “The Midnight Storm” (48”W 15”H x 11”D) at their recent show at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Also, Vic Payne’s new life-size monument “Born Under a Wandering Star - Buffalo Bill Cody” is now available in bronze; the smaller version (maquette size) will be available in the future.

The public is invited to attend this open reception which celebrates the past year’s milestones and achievements along with a look ahead at new creations in progress by the gallery’s artists. This highly anticipated event also celebrates those who have supported these remarkable artists throughout the year and encouraged their passion for our ever-evolving American West.

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque, 336 SR 179, Sedona, last entrance by the creek, upstairs Suite A201 near Toy Town in Patio de las Campanas. (800) 527-6556 (928) 282-3225

