Beaver Creek library welcomes Verde Valley Photographic Society

RIMROCK – From 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, meet members of the Verde Valley Photographic Society as they talk about their work that will be on display from Nov. 10 through Feb. 9 at the Beaver Creek Public Library.

The reception is an opportunity to ask the artists questions about their photographic pieces that will be on display from Saturday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 9 at the library, located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock.

This exhibit is the fourth this year for the Verde Valley Photographic Society, which has also shown images at the Camp Verde, Cottonwood and Sedona libraries.

Fourth exhibit in 2018

From November 2017 until February 2018, the Camp Verde library was host to the photography group’s first exhibit, at the Camp Verde Community Library.

For more than a year, Verde Valley Photographic Society members have explored the possibility of an artists’ cooperative somewhere in the Verde Valley.

Equal parts gallery and working studio, the cooperative would be an artists’ commune of sorts, a place where artists of all mediums could create art, talk about art, learn about art, and show their art.

Verde Valley Photographic Society

Each month on the fourth Thursday, from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., the Verde Valley Photographic Society meets at the Camp Verde Community Library. Members discuss their recent projects, offer photographs for critique, and to solicit feedback and tips on becoming better photographers.

The Verde Valley Photographic Society is always looking for additional members.

For more information about the Verde Valley Photographic Society, visit the group’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/verdevalleyphotographicsociety. Or call 928-300-0522.

