James Ratliff Gallery’s “Corn Pollen Journey” opens Friday, November 2, from 5-8 p.m., at James Ratliff Gallery, Hillside Sedona, 671 State Route 179, Suites A1 & A2, Sedona.

This exhibition, featuring paintings and masks of David K. John, will continue through November. The artist will be present at the opening, November 2.

David K. John’s paintings reveal the story of the Navajo people. John is committed to storytelling, i.e., telling the story of Navajo culture. “This tradition can only be experienced,” says John, “by listening to stories, songs, prayers and experiencing the ceremonies of the traditional people.” John says. “A basic cycle of Navajo legends centers on the twin warriors. The culture’s ceremonies and dances recount the fatherless twins’ quest to find their father, Sun, through many tests, challenges and journeys toward self-discovery. The artist continues, “Certain things I cannot paint or don’t talk about from our more sacred rites.”

Raised by his great-grandfather, great-grandmother and single mother, David K. John grew up hearing the stories and teachings of his homeland. John’s great-grandfather was a medicine man so from childhood, John participated in seasonal rituals, healing ceremonies (sand paintings) and sacred events. In his art, John expresses his own interpretations of his childhood. David K. John reveals the cultural motif of his Navajo heritage to evoke a sense of wonder, serenity and timelessness within the viewer.

Recently, David won First Prize for his Clay Mask at the Annual Native American Navajo Show. However, David has won many awards for his paintings and masks, including Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup, Santa Fe Indian Market, and Annual Native American Art Show in Blanding, Utah. Particularly striking personally was his selection as 1990 Census Artist which availed him a trip to Washington, D.C., press conference, first opportunity to view the work of Picasso, Monet, and prompted his determination to paint away on his return home.

David is proficient in media of oil, clay, acrylics and bronze; the James Ratliff Gallery November exhibit will feature acrylic paintings. Palettes of reds and browns for Mother Earth and blues for Father Sky simply set the backdrop for images that bring some viewers to tears. There is a sense of serenity, peace, wonder evoked by this work. It speaks in stillness. It transports timelessness.

For further information about “Corn Pollen Journey” or the James Ratliff Gallery: phone: 928-282-1404