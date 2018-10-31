Navajo Blues Guitarist Sir Harrison rocks Sound Bites Grill

Born and raised in Tucson, Harrison Begay is a full-blood Dine’ (Navajo), who started playing the guitar at the age of thirteen. Experimenting with the sounds of heavy metal, rock, and classical, it would be the soulful melodies of blues music that would capture his attention.

Friday November 2nd at 7 p.m. in the Sound Bites Grill celebrity show room, you will enjoy a little bit of Jazz, a little bit of blues and a little bit of funk all mixed in to one. Harrison’s chief inspirations include Robert Johnson, Buddy Guy, Hound Dog Taylor, Albert Collins, Albert King, Freddy King, BB King, Robert Cray and Stevie Ray Vaughn.

An eclectic mix of Blues; Rock; and Funk, the band has it all! The band clearly understands in order to have a captive audience; you have to deliver a sound that moves people, compelling them to get up on the dancefloor – it’s pure; energetic human expression.

Begay and his bandmates have achieved this time and time again, and feel that is the power of music – “It’s just like any emotion”, Begay explains. “If you’re sad, or you’re heartbroken, or you’re in love, that adrenaline part is still there - it’s the emotion – it’s not any different - but, the achiness of where that comes from is there.”

Sir Harrison is working on a new project of original songs, and will be recording by early next year. In the coming years, Harrison wants to be on the road, writing and recording music, and just be given an opportunity to continue to create. His goal is to travel to Europe – specifically Germany; France; Italy and then to Japan.

Begay says his closest friends and bandmates he’s held onto because ‘the friendship is pure’. “We can always rely on each other; it’s about honesty and being there for each other as a friend.”

When asked what he likes about playing at SBG, he replied, “The people, the scenery – because everything is different. There are a lot of tourists, so there’s always somebody that hasn’t heard us play, and they’re inspired, and they stay all night – and they come up to you and thank you. I’m hoping to tap into not only just their ears, but their inner spirit. Just connect. That’s the thing you want – the connection.”

The Sir Harrison Band will peform live from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 2 There is a $15 cover. For more information and reservations call 928-282-2713 or visit www.soundbitesgrill.com