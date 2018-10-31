Vivid colors flourish in November exhibition at Sedona Arts Center

Color abounds at Sedona Arts Center in a new exhibition featuring Lyn and Ken Mikell, Susan Moody, Karen Puckett, Cheryl Waale, and Karl Williams. Vibrant ceramics, unique glassworks, and brilliant paintings will deck the walls and halls in the Arts Center’s Fine Art Gallery in Uptown Sedona Nov. 2 through Dec. 31. The opening reception will be Friday, Nov. 2, 5-8 p.m.

In the Fine Art Gallery, Lyn and Ken Mikell bring their newly created collaborative raku and hand-painted ceramics with designs of birds, flowers, Native motifs and festive holiday designs. Susan Moody, a well-known and talented local glass artist shares a fresh arrangement of functional mirrors, bowls and coasters. Karl Williams expresses his amazing skills by combining metal with glazed ceramics using owls as his newest character in a long line of expressive works. Cheryl Waale’s horses, birds and trees will captivate you. And Karen Puckett shares all new jewelry designs in fused glass.

In the Ceramics Studio, 20 student artists will feature their works created in the Historic Art Barn. These unique creations are in high demand, as students explore their creative styles in these new pieces for sale. Only open on Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

About this month’s featured artists:

Lyn & Ken Mikell

A combination of talents come together to create the hand-painted raku vessels the Mikell’s are known for. Ken began his career as a ceramic artist in the early 80’s. His studies introduced him to the raku process of firing to achieve the smoky beauty of the bare clay. Ken does most of the wheel-throwing, while Lyn creates the surface designs inspired by the Arizona landscape they both love. After the firing process is finished, Lyn paints each unique vessel. Together their vessels have developed and grown into amazing works of art.

“We make music and pottery,” say Lyn and Ken Mikell, “Music is ephemeral, and lives in the memories of the audience. Clay pots, however, are some of the oldest articles of civilization. We find a sense of balance in combining the two arts.”

Susan Moody

After a longtime career in banking in the Midwest, Susan discovered her artistic calling at the Sedona Arts Center when she enrolled over ten years ago in and “Outdoor Mosaics” workshop. The creative door swung open as she continued to further her education with a series of workshops on mosaics and kiln formed glass. There was no turning back.

Susan has studied with many nationally known glass teaching artists around the country in order to fully understand the glass fusing and kiln forming processes. She strives continually to explore and experiment with glass and to push the limits of this fascinating medium. The endless possibilities of color combinations and glass layering continue to inspire her to this day. Susan’s glass creations are truly one of a kind.

Karen Puckett

Karen Puckett, a visual artist, loves playing with light, color, heat and glass. These are the elements that help to create light transmission through translucent forms. Over the years she has developed and refined many of her own techniques involving color combinations, glass combinations, hot-glass manipulation, custom findings, wire wrapping, wire embedding, grinding, and fire polishing. All this gives her jewelry creations their unique look and feel. Happily tucked away in her art glass studio in Sedona, Arizona, Karen’s exceptional jewelry creations are a gem in the desert.

Cheryl Waale

Paintings with a fresh perspective are Cheryl Waale’s niche. As she was transitioning from the corporate world, Waale returned to her lifelong love of paint and she hasn’t looked back.

“When I go to art festivals or galleries, I always look for something fresh and different. I knew from the start I wanted to create paintings that caused you to stop and look,” says Waale. From horses to figurative to organic -- Cheryl is inspired to use layers to create on canvas the vision she has in her mind.

Through independent study with artists she admires, excellent coaching, fearless experimentation and plenty of brush mileage, she has developed a truly recognizable style—turning ordinary subjects into extraordinary works which offer many layers of color and texture. Her art is in private collections throughout North America and Europe. She is represented by galleries in Arizona, Oregon and Washington.

Karl Williams

Williams’ latest sculptures have an artistic style where he seeks to depict emotions and responses that his pieces arouse within a person rather than objective reality. This is accomplished through vivid use of glazes and dynamic application of copper, leather and cane. The combination of these embodies his spontaneous self-expression of what he creates.

Instead of relying only on the basic methods of carving and molding, Williams takes advantage of the complete freedom of using materials with which he is skilled in order to achieve maximum impact on each piece thus sacrificing representation of accuracy while allowing his inner passion to be expressed.

From youth to present day, it is the combination of the natural elements of wood, glass, stone, steel, copper, cane and clay with which Karl uses to fully express the passion and inspiration he receives from nature. His daily walks inspire his deepest passions which are reflected in all his work.

The Sedona Arts Center is located at 15 Art Barn Road, Sedona. For more information, call the Gallery at 928-282-3865, the Administrative offices at 928-282-3809 or visit SedonaArtsCenter.org.