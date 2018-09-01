Mingus cross country off and running

Mingus Union cross country runners turned in solid performances in Wednesday’s season opener at the 14-school Payson multi-meet.

While team scores were unavailable, Mingus senior Meg Babcock (152) finished second overall in a field of 166 runners with a personal best 20:52 clocking over 5,000 meters. The Mingus boys team was led by senior Nick Lodico (143),, who finished 21st in a field of 196 runners with an 18:21 clocking over 5-kilometers. The Mingus boys varsity had a solid effort as there was a gap of only 1-minute, 36 seconds between the Marauders’ first and fifth scoring runners. Saturday, Mingus competed at the Peaks Invitational in Flagstaff. VVN/Dan Engler