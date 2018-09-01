Mingus football beats Mesquite to earn best start since 2010

Photo Gallery Photo Gallery Mingus Mesquite Football Mingus Union High School Marauders win a close one at home last night 24-21. The win bumped Mingus's record up to 3-0. Mesquite is still searching for that first win as they fell to 0-3. This action is Mingus' first touchdown in the first quarter. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

AIA Week 3 football scores 4A Grand Canyon Bradshaw Mountain 54, Youngker 14 Prescott 43, Moon Valley 0 Flagstaff 28, Dysart 7 Coconino 28, Carl Hayden 0 Lake Havasu 35, Mohave 21 Lee Williams 28, River Valley 14 2A VERDE Trivium Prep 56, Sedona Red Rock 14 Arizona Lutheran 56, Tonopah Valley 8 Parker 34, Kingman Academy 28 Valley Lutheran 28, Glendale Prep 22 6A Hamilton 23, Arbor View Hills (Las Vegas, NV) 17 Cibola 47, Southwest (El Centro, Calif.) 0 Campbell (HI) 37, Sandra Day O’Connor 20 5A Williams Field 49, Cactus Shadows 3 Centennial 13, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) 7 Notre Dame Prep 47, Gilbert 0 Campo Verde 44, Raymond S. Kellis 7 4A Yuma 40, Calipatria (Calif.) 7 Sahuarita 42, Palo Verde Magnet 7 Salpointe Catholic 28, Desert Edge 21 3A Snowflake 34, Florence 14 Thatcher 60, Show Low 6 2A Scottsdale Prep 33, ASU Prep 12 Zuni (NM) 20, Hopi 14 Valley Christian 38, Scottsdale Christian 21 Phoenix Christian 56, American Leadership Academy - Ironwood 7 1A Williams 62, Salome 14 Superior Jr./Sr. 24, Bagdad 12

Mingus Union football’s perfect start to the season continued on Friday night.

MUHS beat Gilbert Mesquite 24-21 at home to earn the Marauders’ best start in eight years.

The last time Mingus Union (3-0) started the season 3-0 was in 2010. That year the Marauders went 9-3 and made it to the state quarterfinals.

Going into this season, MUHS had lost seven games in a row to teams from outside the Grand Canyon Region.

After trailing 14-7, Mingus Union tied the game up before halftime. In the third quarter the Marauders took a 21-14 lead but in the fourth the Wildcats (0-3) tied it up.

Senior kicker Danny Rodriguez kicked the game winning field goal from 18 yards out. He also was 3-for-3 on extra points.

Rodriguez has kicked three field goals in the last two games.

Mingus Union’s last field goal before that was in 2016 and last year they were 18-for-27 on extra points.

Senior running back/linebacker Alex Nelson rushed for over 150 yards for the third week in a row, gaining 171 yards on 34 carries.

Senior tight end/linebacker Kendrew Streck caught four passes for 44 yards. Senior receiver/linebacker Chaz Taylor caught two touchdown passes and senior Mardquez Mestas also scored a touchdown.

Senior quarterback Antoine Zabala was 9-for-16 passing for 138 yards and three touchdowns, earning a 124.5 quarterback rating.

On defense senior corner back/running back Colby Fanning led the way, intercepting a pass and recovering two fumbles. Taylor also had an interception and Streck forced a fumble.

Mingus Union closes out non-region play on Friday when they travel to Chandler Seton Catholic (2-0). The Sentinels beat Palm Desert (Calif.) Xavier Prep 39-13 on Friday on the road.

The Marauders’ next home game is against Lee Williams on Sept. 21.