VACTE to recognize career and technology students of the month

COTTONWOOD – At its Sept. 4 meeting, the Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education governing board will present Student of the Month awards to students from Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools, as well as from the Valley Academy central campus program.

In a partnership with Jones Ford of Verde Valley, the career and technology education program will recognize Camp Verde High School graphic and web design program student Angel Brady, Mingus Union High School automotive program student Jacob Amis, Sedona-Red Rock High School sports medicine student Mary Westervelt and Valley Academy central campus student Luis Rivera

Titled the Jones Ford Verde Valley CTE Student of the Month award, each winning student receives a Valley Academy certificate, a free oil change from Jones Ford Verde Valley and a plaque with the monthly winner’s picture that will be on display in the school’s front office.

Both VACTE and Jones Ford Verde Valley will also have a plaque with the students of the month.

Camp Verde, Mingus and Sedona-Red Rock high schools are encouraged to send in its nomination and a short explanation as to why the student should be named Student of the Month.

Send in nominations to VACTE Superintendent Bob Weir by the 25th of each month to bweir@vacte.com.

Students are recognized for being in good standing with their respective school, in good standing in the CTE program, being active in the school’s Career and Technical Student Organization and Career and Technical Education hands-on projects or activities, for performing duties or projects above and beyond the average student in the program, and for displaying a positive work ethic and workplace skills.

For more information, call Bob Weir at 928-634-7131 ext. 12.

The Valley Academy Governing Board will meet at 4 p.m., in the District Governing Board Room, located at 3405 E. SR 89A, Suite B, in Cottonwood.

A copy of the board’s monthly agenda can be found no later than 24 hours before the meeting at www.vacte.com/agendas-1.html.

Call 928-634-7131 for more information.

