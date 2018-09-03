Celebrated Sculptor Larry Yazzie at Turquoise Tortoise

Fresh from Indian Market in Santa Fe, Larry Yazzie kicks off the autumn art season at Turquoise Tortoise as “Larry Yazzie: From the Stone” opens on 1st Friday, September 7th with an artist’s reception from 5-8 p.m. The celebrated Navajo sculptor gives an Artist Talk at 6:00 that evening.

Yazzie, a consistent award winner at prestigious art shows, has had his sculpture shown at museums such as the Heard in Phoenix, the Eiteljorg Museum in Indianapolis, and Flagstaff’s Museum of Northern Arizona. He’s the patriarch of a gifted family: His sons Lance and Cody are award-winning sculptors themselves.

Larry Yazzie is a soft-spoken man who is a wealth of information about the Navajo (Diné) traditions that inform his artwork. As he carves his stone – marble, limestone, sometimes calcite – he waits for the subject to reveal itself. “I feel like if you ever get to the place where you know what you’re going to do then it’s just a job,” he says. His distinctive style is identified by detailed elements that flow easily into stylized, abstracted form. His sculptures are at once traditional and contemporary, noted for representing not only form but thought. His are sculptures that bring meaning with them and inspire meaning in viewers as well.

Years ago, when demand for his stone sculptures could not keep up with the time and intense labor it took to create each piece, Yazzie began creating bronze editions of many of his works. Today, Turquoise Tortoise carries both original stone and small editions of Yazzie’s bronze works as well. Each sculpture has a story to tell and this 1st Friday evening is an excellent opportunity for collectors and admirers to hear from the artist himself.

All are welcome to attend the opening for “Larry Yazzie: From the Stone” at Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery in Sedona, and to enjoy the 1st Friday reception. The exhibition lasts through September 23.

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallerySedona; or follow Instagram.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallery. Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928-282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ.

Open Daily: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.