Goldenstein Gallery’s 200th 1st Friday Promotes Peace

This year marks the 37th Anniversary of the International Day of Peace, established by the United Nations.

Peace Day provides a globally shared date for all humanity to commit to Peace above all differences and to contribute to building a culture of peace.

In 2012, Sedona was honored to receive a proclamation from the UN becoming the 35th International City of Peace. This year, the International Day of Peace honors the 70th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights with the theme The Right To Peace.

This September, Goldenstein Gallery supports peace and the arts with Every Day Peace, a special Citywide art exhibit that includes a “Peace Trail” of guided meditations led by Sherab Khandro throughout the month.



“The Every Day Peace exhibit is a reminder and call for peace – every day. Many find peace in art. I believe all our artist’s pieces have a peaceful intention that is realized by the artist as they create and by the viewer when they experience it. In this way art is very healing,” says Linda Goldenstein.

The opening reception for Everyday Peace is Friday, September 7th, from 5-8 p.m. at Goldenstein Gallery. They will be having a toast for peace on the hour where guests can share their favorite saying as a toast to peace.

Syri Hall will be painting in residence at the gallery.

Painter and sculptor Khandro is one of a handful of early western artists to receive formal training from Buddhist masters in exile in the U.S., bringing forth traditional sacred art in the way it has been done in Tibet for centuries. Using the neo-impressionist style of pointillism, her paintings resonate with purpose: tiny dots of color create vibrant imagery, every dot is offered as a blessing to end suffering in the world. The power of presence can be viscerally felt in her work and flows into paintings and also encompasses her sculpture and intentional jewelry line.



Follow Sherab Khandro on the Peace Trail at guided meditations at L’Auberge de Sedona on the U.N. Day of Peace, September 21, at 9:30 a.m. and on Saturday, September 29th, at 9:30 a.m. at Goldenstein Gallery. Check GoldensteinArt.com for more. Exhibitions of paintings and sculpture are also placed throughout the resort both inside and out.

Throughout the month an intention bowl with pens and paper will sit near Shey’s “Wheel of Compassion” and Cheston Trammel’s bells for guests to participate in writing their intentions.

James Muir’s poignant “Children” epitomizes the plight of the world’s refugees. Fleeing before the storm clouds of war, a little refugee girl, herself still merely a child, gives comfort and reassurance to her own doll-child. Through it all, she reflects the uncertain innocence and trust of all little children inheriting a world not of their making, yet, filled with the hope of creating a better future for themselves. Muir’s life-sized “Children” is part of the permanent collection at the Auschwitz Birkenau Holocaust Museum in Poland.

This year Muir’s monumental iconic “Christ of the Holy Cross” was installed in Sedona’s Chapel of the Holy Cross. Each element included in this sacred piece holds a special spiritual symbolism celebrating the Christ, his life and work. The maquette bronze sculpture of this poignant piece can be seen both at Goldenstein Gallery and the Chapel of the Holy Cross.

The public is invited to join Goldenstein Gallery at their opening reception for Everyday Peace on Friday September 7th from 5-8 p.m.

Although Linda and the Gallery have worked with hundreds of artists including respected museums & community exhibitions, the award-winning gallery now focuses on 50 fine local and regional artists.

They have been named Best Gallery in Sedona for 11 years running and recently USA Today’s 10 Best named them the No. 1 place to shop in Sedona. Please visit their website at www.GoldensteinArt.com, find them on Facebook and Instagram or call 928-204-1765 for information.