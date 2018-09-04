Unofficial results show Charlie German ahead of Jackie Baker by nearly 6 percent in Camp Verde mayoral race

CAMP VERDE – Results are still unofficial, but Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German is almost 6 percent ahead of Jackie Baker in the Town’s municipal primary election.

With 2,428 mayoral votes counted as of 5:06 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1, German has 1,210 votes to Baker’s 1,071, with write-in candidate Alex Goetting at 147 votes.

Short of the necessary 50 percent plus one additional vote, the incumbent would run against Baker in the Nov. 6 general election.

Baker, German’s opponent in the general election, is currently on the Camp Verde Town Council.

Butner, LeBeau, Whatley lead council election

In the race for Camp Verde’s three open council seats, newcomers Joe Butner and Bill LeBeau and incumbent Robin Whatley are ahead of challengers and former council members Bruce George and Carol German.

With 1,478 votes, Butner has nearly one-quarter of the 6,032 total votes garnered by the five candidates. His 24.50 percent is more than 5 percent ahead than LeBeau and Whatley, 6 percent more than George and just shy of 7 percent more than former town council member Carol German.

As of the 5 p.m. Sept. 1 update, the elections office has counted 64,376 ballots, which is 47.17 percent of the county’s 136,470 voters.

Though it is not determined what percentage of Camp Verde voters participated in the Aug. 28 primary election, 8,460 votes have been cast for mayor and council.

