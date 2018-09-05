Clark’s Market: Remodeling to bring new grocery store to VOC

You’ve probably noticed that something is changing at your former Weber’s IGA Grocery, now a Clark’s Market. The remodel and transition to Clark’s has begun and everyone is excited about the changes that are coming. From ceiling to floors, fixtures to lighting, a whole new store is coming to the Village of Oak Creek.

One of the biggest changes you’ll see is an expansion of their fresh food departments. The focus will be on full service, fresh flavors and exciting products in the Meat/Seafood, Fresh Produce and Deli/Bakery departments. The new Deli will hold some of the most exciting changes – an artisan pizza program, built in smoker for smoked meats, freshly made sushi, homemade tortilla department, artisan baked breads, cakes, pies and more. And, if that isn’t enough, enjoy the cool, fresh flavors of imported Italian Gelato.

Clark’s Market is always striving to be environmentally conscious and, to that end, the store will feature all Protocol refrigeration systems that use a fraction of the energy of a conventional system.



New shelving, hardwood floors, LED lighting and a new online shopping application that will allow you to shop from home and pick it up at their store or have it delivered straight to your kitchen. Clark’s is also enlarging their wine and liquor department and expanding their beer selection to include a fantastic assortment of craft beers from Arizona.

This new store is going to have a look and feel that will be refreshing and exciting and they can’t wait to show it off. Clark’s will remain open during the remodel so pardon their dust – they promise it will be worth the wait.