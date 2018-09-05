Letter to the Editor: Growth and development only add to VOC traffic woes

Editor:

I find it ironic that you would follow your lead article entitled "Effort underway to find new route from VOC to West Sedona" with the article "Local opinions STRONG regarding shopping, service priorities."

Instead of just celebrating the development of these shopping/services you may want to also address the potential negative ramifications of the development.

In the lead article you correctly explain the difficulties in seeking "solutions to traffic woes on SR 179."

The development of a three-story hotel and numerous other businesses near an already congested roundabout is only going to exacerbate the "traffic woes." We are basically sacrificing our quality of life in return for perceived conveniences.

It is similar to the introduction of a crosswalk on SR179, which was a result of the Tlaquepaque expansion.

Is it possible that no one could see that this would only lead to further traffic congestion?

David Hadcock

Village of Oak Creek