Every vote counts: Alex Barber wins Jerome primary by 1 vote

JEROME -- Jerome Town Council incumbent Alex Barber is the top vote-getter in the Jerome primary for town council with 122 votes, just one vote ahead of incumbent Hunter Bachrach.

All five council seats were open for election. The official Yavapai County Election results as of Thursday show the following:

• Alex Barber, 122 votes, 17.267%

• Hunter Bachrach, 121 votes 17.11%

• Jack Dillenberg, 113 votes, 15.98%

• Sage Harvey, 98 votes, 13.86%

• Mandy Worth, 96 votes, 13.86%

• Frank Vander Horst, 92 votes, 13.01%

• Nicholas Bartell, 62 votes, 8.77%

• Write-In, 3 votes, 0.42%

Jerome Town Manager Candace Gallagher said traditionally the candidate receiving the highest number of votes is appointed mayor. Gallagher also said that there will be no general election in Jerome and the top vote-getters in this primary will serve on town council.

During a candidate’s forum in July, Barber said she was born in Jerome on a cold January morning in the Gulch, in a home that former Jerome dentist Lee Hawkins built. Barber said she is passionate about the community and is “extremely invested in Jerome.”

Staggered terms

Initially showing a defeat on election night, Jerome voters ended up favoring staggered terms with 89 votes for and 82 against it.

Under this new resolution, members of the council will be divided into two classes. The first class will consist of two council members and the second will have three. The first class will hold office until the next regular election in 2020, those in the second class will hold office until 2022.