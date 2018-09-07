Camp Verde announces National Night Out Oct. 2

CAMP VERDE – This year, Camp Verde’s National Night Out celebration will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 on Main Street between 1st Street & Head, as well as parking lot between Town Hall and the Historical Society museum.

Meet with local law enforcement, such as the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office and the Yavapai-Apache Police Department. Also meet with Hillside Academy, Yavapai County Search and Rescue, and the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority.

Hot dogs, hamburgers and refreshments will be served free of charge.

Yavapai Broadcasting will do a live broadcast at Camp Verde’s National Night Out.