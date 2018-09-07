State Route 260 project in the homestretch for completion this fall

Work on the $62 million, 9-mile State Route 260 widening project that will enhance travel and mobility between Camp Verde and Cottonwood is in the final stages leading up to completion this fall.

Currently, traffic is using one lane in each direction along the new alignment and using all seven roundabout intersections between Interstate 17 and Thousand Trails Road. Crews are finishing the curbs of roundabouts and installing permanent road signs along the project area.

Once the curbs and signs are complete, crews will add another layer of pavement to the highway. This process will take several weeks. After that, crews will lay the top layer of pavement known as friction course. They will then return a few weeks after that to lay down permanent striping.

In addition to the seven roundabout intersections, the widening project also features a multiuse path between Wilshire and Cherry Creek roads that was completed in May and a new bridge over Cherry Creek that was completed in January.