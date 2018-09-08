5 things to watch in sports this week Sept. 9

NFL kicks off

The NFL schedule proper kicks off on Sunday with 30 teams playing on Sunday or Monday.

On Sunday nearly all of Arizona will get the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots, the San Franciswco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings and Washington at the Arizona Cardinals in the morning and afternoon games.

At 10 a.m. Texans and Patriots will play on CBS and the 49ers/Vikings game will be on Fox. At 1:25 p.m. the Washington and Cardinals game will be on Fox.

The Sunday night game will feature the Chicago Bears at the Green Bay Packers on NBC.

Then on Monday the traditional opening week doubleheader will be the New York Jets at the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland Raiders. The early game starts at 4:10 p.m. and the nightcap is at 7:20 p.m.

Potential postseason preview in Beantown

The weather’s cooling down in the northeast, feeling much like autumn and the series in Boston has the feel of an October match up.

The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros at 5 p.m. on ESPN in a series finale for a couple first place teams.

As of press time the Astros lead the American League West by 3.5 games and the Red Sox the AL East by 8.5. Dallas Keuchel (11-10) is projected to start for Houston and Rick Porcello (16-7) is projected to start for Boston.

Last season the Astros beat the Red Sox 3-1 in the American League and went on to win the World Series.

As of press time the Red Sox lead the Astros by 8.5 games in the race for home field advantage throughout the playoffs. Sunday is Houston’s last regular season game against the Red Sox, so their last chance to gain ground head to head with the BoSox.

USA faces Mexico on Sept. 11

The United States men’s national soccer team hosts their arch rivals on one of the most symbolic days on the calendar.

USA faces Mexico on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 5:30 p.m. in Nashville, Tenn. The young USMNT opened this two-game international break with a 2-0 loss to No. 3 Brazil at MetLife Stadium in the New York City area on Friday.

Although it’s a young roster for the Yanks (the squad’s average is about 23) and they still have an interim coach, it’s Mexico.

EL Tri lost 4-1 to Uruguay in Houston.

It’s the first USA/Mexico game since they drew 1-1 in Mexico City in June 2017 during World Cup qualifying.

Mingus swim hosts another meet

Mingus Union swimming and diving returns to action on Tuesday when they host a couple Kingman rivals.

The Marauders will face Lee Williams and Kingman at the Cottonwood Aquatic Center at 4 p.m.

Although Mingus Union has seven home meets this year, their next one isn’t until Sept. 20.

Camp Verde volleyball faces rival

Off to a strong start, Camp Verde High volleyball opens region play with a rival.

The Cowboys travel to Sedona Red Rock to play the Scorpions on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Camp Verde (3-1) swept their other rival, Chino Valley 25-14, 25-21 and 26-24 and their only loss has been to 3A Payson.

Last season Sedona Red Rock won both matches against CV.