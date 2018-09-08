Beaver Creek cross country, volleyball teams undefeated

RIMROCK – Good things are happening at Beaver Creek School District, said Superintendent Karin Ward.

Monday, Ward will update the board on the progress of the school’s two fall sports teams: volleyball and cross country.

Good things – and good news – as both teams are undefeated at this point in the season.

Two of the volleyball team’s more experienced players – eighth graders Iridiana Chavarria and Mikayla Howell – joined two of the cross country team’s more experienced runners – seventh graders Keegan Hardy and Rodrigo Herrera – following their most recent victories.

Whereas Rodrigo likes to “see who is the fastest,” Keegan admits that his favorite part of cross country is “finishing.”

Over the net, where Iridiana said she enjoys spiking the ball, the overall competition is what Mikayla said likes the best.

Beaver Creek’s cross country and volleyball programs are for students in grades 5 through 8.

Ward recently acknowledged the “great job” of volleyball coaches Jesica Kramme and Micca Martinez, as well as cross country coach Betsy Ciminieri, with “several runners” who have “repeatedly” placed in the top 10.

Breakfast challenge

Deb Goepfrich's first-grade class won the school’s most recently breakfast challenge. With the district 100-percent involved in the free breakfast and lunch program, Goepfrich’s class won an extra breakfast by having the greatest percentage of students eating their breakfast at school, Ward said.

Last year, about 100 students participated in the free breakfast program, and about 230 participated in the free lunch program, Ward said. This year, 160 students eat breakfast at the school, and 270 have their lunch courtesy of the school.

Also Monday, the Beaver Creek School Board will discuss the following items:

-Second reading of updated Arizona School Board Association policies;

-Update of the 21st Century programming;

-Parent-teacher conferences scheduled for the week of Sept. 10-14

-Oct. 1-5 is Wellness Week, with Oct. 2 the annual Walk to School Day

At 6 p.m. Monday, the Beaver Creek School District governing board will hold its regularly scheduled monthly meeting in the district’s governing board room.

Beaver Creek School is located at 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road in Rimrock. Call 928-567-4631 for more information.

This meeting is open to the public.

A copy of the Sept. 10 agenda will be available within 24 hours of the 5 p.m. work study session at http://www.bcs.k12.az.us/Governing_Board.

