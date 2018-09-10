Cornville’s Old Corral Latex Johnny debuts Saturday night

Among the Verde Valley’s favorite local watering holes and center of Cornville’s social scene, The Old Corral Bar offers a great lineup of fun for almost any taste. From a casual afternoon chat with friends to a top-notch live music dance and show, The Old Corral delivers.

Known for its weekly Saturday night live music scene, the dance floor fills fast, beginning at 8 p.m. in what can be well described as the Cornville Community Dance.

But, there is a lot more to like during the week, starting with Monday at 5 p.m. That’s when the popular weekly poker tournament begins. Tuesday brings another tournament, this time in the realm of billiards, only they call it pool. Segue to Wednesday there’s more pool, this time with league competition.

Saturday night is reserved for live entertainment. Genres vary weekly, but one theme remains – great dance music. This Saturday, Sept. 15, Latex Johnny makes its Old Corral debut appearance.

New to venues around the Verde Valley, Latex Johnny formed earlier this year with bassist Art Gecko pulling together with vocalist Mark Lucherini on guitar and singing drummer Danny Dubose, to form a band dedicated to playing in a style that first and foremost inspires them.

Jamming at open mics resulted in guitarist Toby Van coming aboard adding soloing precision to give Latex Johnny the final polish for entering the Verde Valley music scene. Influences range from early 60’s Garage bands like the Sonics, to blues legends like Delbert McClinton, to AC/DC, and Van Halen. The result is a great blend of classic rock, rhythm and blues and funk, with original works finding their way into the playlist.

Lucherini states Latex Johnny looks to, “skip the usuals, and flip the record over for the hidden cuts real fans hope to hear but rarely do.”





The Old Corral is located at 11375 E Cornville Road in Cornville and is open from 9 a.m. daily.