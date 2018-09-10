Good times, good music at Vino Di Sedona

Vino Di Sedona is the place to be on a Wednesday night listening to Rick Busbea, Sept 12, 7-10 p.m. Rick does play some original music, but his passion is cover songs to take his audience down “memory lane.” This belief led to the creation of the “Rick Busbea Jukebox” so his audience can pick favorite songs for him to play.

Weekends start early at Vino Di Sedona. You can listen to amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young Sept. 13, 7-10 p.m. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in New York City where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CDs. Instrumentally, Young is a standout rhythm guitarist, both acoustic and electric. He has composed music and songs for TV and several independent films.

Friday night, Sept. 14, is guaranteed to be a fun night of toe-tapping and singing along with Sugar Moon, Gioia and Laura Jane, 7-10 p.m. Sugar Moon is a multi-instrumentalist duo, whose rock, blues, folk, pop and retro covers get crowds dancing, singing and clapping for more. Gioia Quisumbing’s vocals more than impress, and her ukulele playing adds a fun factor. Laura Jane Tracy’s guitar and bass playing, moving originals and savoir-faire make them a unique pair you must see.

Sept. 15, wine tasting is paired with music by international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 3:30-6 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Saturday, Sept. 15, 7-10 p.m., Vino Di Sedona features Chris Seymour and Rick Cyge. Seymour & Cyge combine their unique individual talents that contrast and complement one another into a single collaborative sound, Seymour & Cyge. Each of these artists brings a depth of experience and distinctive style to the mix. They released their debut CD, “Are You Happy Now?” in 2012.

Celebrate the halfway to St Patrick’s Day at Vino Di Sedona Sunday, Sept. 16 with music by local Celtic trio The Gaelic Dogs, 3:30-6 p.m. The Gaelic Dogs are Bill Barns, Lou Moretti, and Larry Perkins playing classic Irish songs like Black Velvet Band and Whiskey in the Jar-O.

Music Monday, Sept 17, features 2017 Northern Arizona Blues Challenge winner D.L. Harrison. D.L. is an Arizona singer-songwriter who delivers a high-energy rock and blues show, and was recently named Prescott Idol. Music on Mondays is 6-9 p.m.

Sedona’s best open mic night, hosted by Dan Rice, is every Tuesday, 6-10 p.m., at Vino Di Sedona.

Vino Di Sedona is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682.