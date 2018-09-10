Jazz it Up Sedona Music Festival teams up witn Sedona Winefest for fun-filled weekend

A grand opening benefit party Friday, Sept. 21, will launch the Jazz It Up Sedona Music Festival Sept 21-23 as well as the 10th annual Sedona Winefest Sept. 22-23. A percentage of the proceeds are to benefit the Verde Valley Wine Consortium.

The festival will offer three nights of music featuring Steinway pianist Louis Landon and his Jazz Trio; Palm Springs-based groove jazz saxophonist Will Donato and international jazz superstar JJ Sansaverino from New York.

You will also see a sneak peek of Will Donato and JJ Sansaverino at the 10th annual Sedona Winefest at 1 p.m. Sept. 22-23..

If You Go ... • What: Jazz it Up Sedona Music Festival • When: Sept 21-23 • Where: Sound Bites Grill, 101 N State Route 89a, Sedona • More Info: SoundBitesGrill.com or 928-282-2713

Friday, Sept 21, 6-9 p.m. is the opening night party for “Jazz It up Sedona” Music Festival and celebration for the Sedona Winefest. The event will benefit the Verde Valley Wine Consortium, which is a wine producer’s trade organization that promotes, enhances and connects every part of the wine community in the Verde Valley.

You will enjoy appetizers, wine tasting from Arizona-produced wines, dinner and live music by the Louis Landon Jazz Trio and dancing. Sound Bites Grill will raffle off two tickets to the Wine and Dine in the Vines event happening in October at the Yavapai College.

Doors open at 6 p.m., with complimentary wine tasting from Caduceus, Chateau Tumbleweed and Alcantara Vineyards from 6-8 p.m. There will be a gourmet dinner served from 6:30-8:30 p.m., including carved New York strip, fresh salmon, Cornish game hen, salads, fresh vegetables, homemade desserts & Flambé’ Banana’s Foster.

You will also enjoy classics and jazz standards, and original compositions from the Louis Landon Trio, including Troy Perkins and Ed Barattini. Louis Landon is a composer, Steinway artist, and Pianist for Peace, formerly of New York and is currently living in Sedona.

Louis Landon has toured nationally and internationally, playing classical music for Mikhail Baryshnikov; jazz fusion with the John Payne Band; Latin music with Pucho and his Latin Soul Brothers; pop music with Rupert “Pina Colada Song” Holmes; rock & roll with John Hall, opening for Little Feat.

Tickets for the kickoff party are $75 per person including dinner, wine tasting and music. Visit www.jazzitupsedona.com for more info and to purchase tickets.

Saturday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m., jazz saxophonist Will Donato returns to Sedona for his second concert in the red rocks. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. so you can come early and enjoy dinner before the show.

Will’s newest CD release, SUPERSONIC, is creating enormous love for this amazing saxophonist. This new project features some of the most talented people in contemporary groove music – musicians, engineers, and creative artists including Jeff Carruthers, Craig Chestnut, Byron Counts, Dave Donnelly, Tony Guerrero, Don Hoeber, Chase Huna, Tateng Katindig, Rod King, George Landress, Kay-Ta Matsuno, Tony Moore, Steve Oliver, Christian Poezach, Darren Rahn, Eddie Reddick, JJ Sansaverino, Gary Stanionis, Eric Valentine, Roberto Vally, and Darryl Williams.

Will Donato is one of music’s most dynamic performers, gifted with the ability to bond and connect with his audiences. Will can also be heard as on the soundtracks from several movie scores including “Thelma and Louise,” “The Wedding Planner,” “Under the Boardwalk,” and “No Man’s Land.”

The finale, Sunday, Sept. 23, at 7 p.m., plan to experience Billboard charting Jazz superstar JJ Sansaverino, guitarist from New York City, and his all-star band live in the Celebrity Show Room at Sound Bites Grill.

This CD release party will debut music from his new CD “International Groove” featuring the powerful ballad “To My Valentine” written in Sedona.

Guitarist JJ Sansaverino is an absolutely incredible performer. He has a “take no prisoners” performance attitude and his musical style, is a mix of R&B, smooth jazz and fusion ala Santana meets Benson.

He has reached millions with his music, touring the World for the last 25 years. He has worked with the best in the business in a wide range of idioms, both live and in the studio and has appeared on hundreds of recordings.

His latest singles “Back Talk” and “Gravy Train” have topped the radio charts climbing on Billboard, Smooth Jazz.Com and Groove Jazz. JJ continues to perform with reggae legend Maxi Priest, while simultaneously touring with his own band.

Tickets and more information for all three events are available at www.soundbitesgrill.com or by calling 928-282-2713. Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona.