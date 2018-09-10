Motorcycle rider flown to Flagstaff following crash on AZ89A

COTTONWOOD – A motorcycle rider was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center Sunday following a crash near Arizona 89A and Wild Horse Lane.

The Verde Valley Fire District responded to the crash site to find one male patient, approximately 50- 60 years old. The man was treated for a head injury and other upper body related injuries.

The crash forced the closure of AZ 89A in both directions for about 30 minutes.

According to a news release from the Verde Valley Fire District, “The patient was loaded into a Verde Valley Ambulance Company ambulance and transported to the landing zone, which was established on the north side of the No. 1 food store. The patient was air lifted to Flagstaff Medical Center by Guardian Air Medical, Angle 3. The VVFD was assisted by Jerome Fire Department, Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Guardian Air Medical, DPS, and Clarkdale Police.”

The news release states the cause of the accident is unknown at this time and the patient was not wearing a helmet.



Verde Valley Fire District would like to remind all cyclists to wear helmets while riding. It has been proven to prevent injuries and fatalities from accidents.