75 spaces available for Fort Verde Days’ car show

CAMP VERDE – Fort Verde Days wouldn’t be the same without the annual Camp Verde Lions Club Car Show.

Held the past few years at Rio Verde Plaza on Main Street, this year’s event will take place from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

According to the Paul Estrada, vice president of the Camp Verde Lions Club, there are 75 spaces available for this year’s car show.

“So register early if possible,” Estrada said.

Besides the obvious eye candy of shiny cars from days gone by, the Camp Verde Lions Club also plans for a 50/50 raffle. And for the participants, their $35 entrance fee per vehicle includes a ticket for lunch at Udderly Divine, the sandwich and ice cream shop across the street at Winfield Plaza.

That entrance fee also comes in handy for the Lions as Estrada said “the funds we raise with our car show allow us to continue to help others in our community with their eye care and glasses.”

“Sometimes people need more that glasses for the eye care and come to us for help,” Estrada said. “Your continued support helps us to help others in our fight against blindness.”

Come for the cars, stay for the music as the Camp Verde Lions Club “hopes to do more in our community,” Estrada said.

Such as the free eye clinic at the Camp Verde Community Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22.

And for the second year in a row, the Lions Club’s Posters for Peace art contact will be held in Camp Verde schools.

For more information or to register your vehicle in this year’s Camp Verde Lions Club Car Show, call 928-301-9331, email cvlionsclub1950@gmail.com, or visit the Camp Verde Lions Club on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Camp-Verde-Lions-Club-486179241446272.

