Cottonwood Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's

A 76-year-old Cottonwood man wandered away from his residence at 3400 E. Godard Road this morning, according to a Cottonwood Police news release.
Stephen Simpson is approximately six feet tall and 190 pounds according to Cottonwood Police.
Simpson has silver/gray hair and was last seen wearing a gray speckled t-shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes, the release stated.
According to Cottonwood Police, Simpson has Alzheimer's and other medical problems.
-- Information provided by Cottonwood Police Department
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.