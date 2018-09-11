New attorney for Cecilio Cruz

The 21-year-old murder case against Cecilio Cruz, 38, is creeping along as a new attorney for Cruz is now three months on the job.

Cruz was indicted on charges of murder and manslaughter in the 1997 alleged killing of his girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, and her unborn son in the Verde Valley area.

His new attorney, Alex Gonzalez, from Chandler, officially took over the case in place of Sebrina Shaw of Shaw Law Firm in Cottonwood on June 4 and has been reviewing files in preparation for an eventual trial ever since.

“There’s an awful lot of information here,” Gonzalez told Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Patricia Trebesch Monday morning, Sept. 10. “I’ve gone through several thousand pages.”

Shaw was allowed to withdraw as Cruz’s attorney in May after an ethical conflict was discovered.

Given the complex nature of the case, Gonzalez requested he be given another 60 to 90 days to review documents before considering any further court proceedings.

Prosecutor Steven Young with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office agreed to the continuance, so Trebesch approved a 90-day extension.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 10, at 10:30 a.m. Since Cruz now lives in California, he will attend the meeting telephonically.

Gonzalez told Trebesch he hopes to be ready for trial by either summer or fall of 2019.