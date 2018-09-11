Obituary: Pearl Bingaman 1927-2018

Pearl Bingaman passed away peacefully on Sept. 5, 2018.



She was born May 2, 1927 to John and Zora Hollamon in Foremen, Arkansas. She was the youngest and last survivor of the nine Hollamon children.



Pearl’s family moved to Arizona when she was 2, permanently settling in Camp Verde when she was six. She attended Camp Verde Schools for all 12 years, graduating in May of 1945.



Following graduation, she moved to Phoenix finding a job with the Arizona Motor Vehicle Department. She met the love of her life, Clifford Bingaman, and they were married May 21, 1946. They celebrated almost 66 years of marriage at the time of Cliff’s passing in 2012.

In their early years of marriage Cliff worked for the Forest Service and she manned the fire tower at Baker’s Butte among other adventures. Soon they moved to Flagstaff where Cliff was a carpenter and she a switchboard operator for the phone company until becoming a full-time mother.

Family was always important to Pearl and weekends were often spent in Camp Verde with family. In 1961, they built a home on Hollamon Lane surrounded by family. Cliff got his building contractor’s license and Pearl enrolled in accounting classes at Yavapai College and obtained her real estate license; together they started their business.

After raising a family and the passing of her mother, Pearl again entered the workforce for the next 16 years working at the Camp Verde Osco/Revco pharmacy. Pearl served on the election board for years and was an active member of the United Methodist Church. She served as a teacher, mentor, Sunday School superintendent, youth leader and on several committees.



One of her favorite activities was membership in the Order of the Eastern Star Grand Canyon Chapter and later in the Camp Town Ladies Red Hat group. She was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother and grandmother, best known as Granny, a favorite aunt and a dear friend. Her family was always her highest priority; she was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Cub Scout den mother and “biggest fan”. No matter what the activity was, she had a positive and long-lasting impact on the lives of all - young and old.

She is survived by her daughter Dixie (Alan) of Camp Verde, son Mark (Diane) of Olympia, Washington, five grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and longtime friends.



Her sense of humor, words of wisdom, loving heart and guiding light will be missed by all.

Services will be on Saturday, September 15th, at the Camp Verde Community Church at 10:30 a.m. Internment at Middle Verde Cemetery will be followed by a gathering of family and friends at McReynolds’ Camp de Ensueno property.



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Middle Verde Cemetery Association to support the continued improvement and upkeep of the cemetery. Please leave condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors