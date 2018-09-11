‘Singing Cowboys’ inducted into Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame

Cottonwood’s Blazin M Ranch “Singing Cowboys” Jeanne and Jim Martin and Bill Bassett were honored this past weekend with their induction into the Greater Arizona Country Music Hall of Fame. Bassett has been a Singing Cowboy at Blazin’ M for 13 years while the Martins have shared their talents at Blazin’ M for the past seven years. Courtesy photo/Blazin’ M Ranch

  Originally Published: September 11, 2018 12:17 p.m.

