Thunder Valley Rally revving up into Cottonwood Wednesday

COTTONWOOD -- Bikers -- both locals and out-of-towners -- are rolling into Old Town and River Front Park Wednesday for the annual Thunder Valley Rally.

The festival will host a myriad of entertainment, vendors, food and drink for motorcycle enthusiasts from all walks of life. Big names like Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Jonny Lang are providing weekend entertainment.

Starting Wednesday, anyone 18 or older can participate in the Poker Run. Participants will receive a stop card when they register either online or at the Cottonwood Community Club House (Cottonwood Civic Center), at 805 N. Main Street, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to the rules, “each participant must have five numbers on their ride card. Each number the participant has chosen corresponds to a poker card (5 numbers = 5 poker cards = 1 poker hand).”

On Thursday, the Little Biker Program will teach kids about motorcycle safety and awareness.

On Saturday, a winner will be selected to be Miss T.V.R. in a pin-up/biker babe competition. The competition is held at Main Stage at 1 S. Main Street in Cottonwood. Miss T.V.R. will be awarded their title at Riverfront. Registration is still open online at thundervalleyrallyaz.com.

Thunder Valley Rally Concert Setlist:

Friday, Sept 14

2:30 p.m. Breakdown - Tom Petty Tribute Band

4:30 p.m. South of Winslow - Eagles Tribute Band

6:30 p.m. 74th St. Band

9:00 p.m. Jonny Lang

Saturday, September 15

12:30 p.m. Keith Okie & Rebel Sol

2:30 p.m. Georgia Chrome

4:40 p.m. Mr. Skynrd Band - Lynyrd Skynrd Tribute Band

6:30 p.m. Mogollon

9:00 p.m. Blackfoot w/Rickey Medlocke