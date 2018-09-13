JBad and the Witness Protection Band perform Saturday at Clarkdale’s Concert in the Park

Saturday, Sept. 15, Clarkdale Community Services presents JBad and the Witness Protection Band, 7-9 p.m., at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is free.

Get ready to rock and dance with JBad & the Witness Protection Band. This Sedona-based band offers a musical blend of classic rock, blues, soul, and funk. All these genres are mixed in with the bands original eclectic influences creating their own electrifying sound with Johnny Badiaco, the founding member of the band, featured on lead vocals and bass, Douglas Forero on lead guitar, Mike Reed on sax, and Joey Cruz on drums creating JBad ‘s driving dance rhythm.



This blend of music veterans have played events and venues from Flagstaff to Phoenix, some of the places including Hotel Monte Vista in Flagstaff, Birdcage Saloon in Prescott, Main Stage in Cottonwood, Spirit Room in Jerome, Old Town Tavern in Scottsdale, and Old Sedona.

Johnny Badiaco recently released his debut album titled “Badiaco Refuge” and a video on You Tube as well. Check them out on Facebook under J-Bad the Band.



Don’t forget the 50/50 raffle that benefits the Concerts in the Park. Food will be available, bring your own seating and remember that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

For more information about Clarkdale concerts or concert vendor spaces please contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2460, or email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov. As always the Concerts in the Park hotline will provide the most up-to-date information, including cancellations or delays due to weather. CONCERT HOTLINE: 928-639-2492.