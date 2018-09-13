Letter: New council members need to keep city spending in check

Editor:
Congratulations to the newly elected city council members.
We will stand behind you if you will work to find ways to live within our city budget rather than looking for ways to raise taxes to cover budget busting spending as was done with the recently proposed 0.5 percent tax increase.
On the other hand we will work to have you removed from office if you continue to recommend projects that are not covered in the budget or which add to our debt.
John & JoAnn Stone
Cottonwood
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.