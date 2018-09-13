Mingus boys cross country 7th in Ray Wherley Invitational; Peterson sisters sweep top two spots in frosh-soph race

The Mingus Union High School boys and girls cross country teams had their best performance to date Saturday in the Ray Wherley Invitational at Prescott’s Embry Riddle University.

Even without senior standout Nick Lodico, the Marauder boys varsity team finished seventh among the 13 schools participating Saturday.

For the second consecutive week, Mingus sophomore Riley Bliss led the charge for the Marauders, holding down the No. 1 position with a 20:24 clocking on the tough Embry Riddle 5-kilometer course. Sophomore Jehiah Rogers, freshman Marcus Bueno, junior Taylor Capite and sophomore Henry Durnez rounded out the Marauders’ scoring effort as the team placed a gap of 1-minute, 30-seconds between its first and fifth scoring runners.

For the girls, the highlight of the day for the Marauders came in the freshman-sophomore race where freshmen sisters Claire and Aubrey Peterson swept the top two positions. Claire covered the 5K course in 25:42 with Aubrey a close second in 26:11.

In the girls varsity elite race, senior Meg Babcock finished 13th in a field of 69 runners with a time of 23:36.

Throughout the state in Division 3, Babcock has the 12th best time in the state for 5-kilometers with the 20:52 performance she turned in two weeks ago in Payson.

For the Mingus boys, senior Nick Lodico is ranked 42nd in the state among Division 3 runners with an 18:21 5K clocking.

The Mingus runners return to Flagstaff’s Buffalo Park Saturday for the Four Corners Invitational.

