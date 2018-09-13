Obituary: Jean Payne 1938-2018

Jean Payne, 80 years of age, of Camp Verde, Arizona joined her husband, Dub, in eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.



Jean was born in Stanton, Texas, Jan. 29, 1938, and moved with her husband and children to Arizona in 1964.

Jean and Dub retired to Camp Verde in 1991. She was an active volunteer with the local food bank for over 20 years.



Jean is survived by her son, Rick Payne of Show Low, Arizona; and two daughters, Peggey Patterson of Cortez, Colorado, and Tammey Tarlton of Camp Verde, Arizona.

She was fortunate to have seven beloved grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by both family and friends.



Celebration of her life will be held at the Chapel of Bueler Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde, Arizona, on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, at 10 a.m.

Information provided by survivors.