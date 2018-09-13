Obituary: Yvonne N. Lasley 1932-2018

Yvonne N. Lasley, 85, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away at home on Aug. 25, 2018.

She was born on Sept. 13, 1932 in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Frederick Stuve and Olive Gilbert.



Yvonne was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lasley. She is survived by her son, John Gross; sister, Beatrice Hill; grandchildren, Levi, Breann, Sean, Justin and Johnnie; several great-grandchildren and various nieces.



Graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at 2 p.m.



Information provided by survivors.