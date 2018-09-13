This weekend in football Sept. 14

By James Kelley

  • Originally Published: September 13, 2018 1:38 p.m.

    • Camp Verde (1-2, 0-0) hosts Valley Lutheran (1-2, 0-0), 7 p.m. on Friday

    Mingus Union (3-1, 0-0) at Coconino (3-0, 0-0), 7 p.m. on Friday

    No. 20 NAU (1-1, 0-0) at Missouri State (1-1, 0-0), noon on Saturday on ESPN3

    No. 23 ASU (2-0, 0-0) at San Diego State (1-1, 0-0), 7:45 p.m. on Saturday on CBS Sports

    Arizona (0-2, 0-0) hosts Southern Utah (0-2, 0-0), 8 p.m. on Saturday on Pac-12 Network

    Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at LA Rams (1-0), 1:05 p.m. on Sunday on Fox

