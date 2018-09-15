Little Bikers: Motorcycles go to School

Students at the Cottonwood Community School file out of the class as motorcycle rider from the MMAVVD, Grand Canyon Harley Davidson, American Legion Riders and the Thunder Valley Rally roll into the schools courtyard on Thursday. They came to the school to teach them about motorcycle safety and awareness.
