Obituary: Karen Elizabeth Davey 1958-2018

Karen Elizabeth Davey of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018.

Karen was born Sept. 26, 1958, in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and raised on Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, where she attended Winnacunnet High School, before moving to the Sedona, Arizona, area in the late ‘70s to be close to family. She worked the front desk at Arroyo Roble in Uptown Sedona for numerous years.





Karen loved family, friends, reading, her spiritual journey, dancing, music, and enjoyed reminiscing about the beach, but above all she loved her children. Karen’s children gave her purpose, and she treasured her role in their lives.

The love that the three of them shared is pure and will never fade even with her physical absence. Karen was a fighter and was known for her optimism and her ability to always see the good in life.





She is survived by her son, Eric Gant of Camp Verde, Arizona; her daughter, Julia Gant-Coleman of Springfield, Oregon; her mother, Joan Thompson of Cottonwood, Arizona, as well as her six siblings, Maureen Davey, Gary Davey, Alan Davey, Lisa Jackson, Eric Davey and Christine Davey-Woodson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her father, Jeremiah Davey of Holly Hill, Florida.





She will be deeply missed and a Celebration of Life is being held at 2098 S. Pearl Drive, Camp Verde, Arizona, 86322 on Saturday, Sept. 22. from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.





