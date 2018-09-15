Obituary: Thomas Ralph Wood 1932-2018

Thomas Ralph Wood, 86, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on Aug. 25, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 4, 1932, in Winslow, Arizona, to Bill and Henrietta Wood.



Thomas attended Douglas High School and University of Arizona and received his bachelor’s degree in Arts and Business. Thomas served his country in the Air Force. Thomas worked as an advertising executive. He was part of the Model A Car Club and enjoyed bee keeping, sport shooting, hunting and world travel. Thomas was a fine and dedicated father, neighbor and trusted friend and will be missed by all who knew him.



Thomas is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, William and Holly Wood of Cottonwood.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, at 10 a.m.



