Public hearing set on full merger of fire districts

VERDE VALLEY – Two years ago, the Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire districts entered into a Joint Powers Agreement to form the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority to share services and to reduce administrative redundancies.

In mid-October, the Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire districts will hold separate public hearings to discuss the possible merger of the two districts.

The public hearing is next step in the Camp Verde and Montezuma-Rimrock fire district governing boards’ Aug. 16 decision to consider merging.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16, the Camp Verde Fire District Governing Board will present pros and cons of the proposed merger of the districts, and to solicit public opinion on the matter.

The CVFD meeting will be held at the Camp Verde Unified School District’s cafeteria, across from the Phillip England Center for the Performing Arts. Address is 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, the Montezuma-Rimrock Fire District Governing Board will present pros and cons of the proposed merger of the districts, and to solicit public opinion on the matter.

The MRFD meeting will be held at Beaver Creek School District’s cafeteria, address is 4810 E. Beaver Creek Road.