Emergency responders on scene of Cottonwood airplane crash (with videos)

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: September 17, 2018 10:29 a.m.

    • Related Video

    On-scene Cottonwood airplane crash 09-17-18

    Video sound may be muted. While playing video, click bottom, right speaker icon to unmute.

    Cottonwood emergency responders are currently on scene of an airplane crash in the Tierra Verde Circle neighborhood.

    See video of crash site and an eyewitness account.

    More details to come on VerdeNews.com, CVbugle.com and the printed editions of The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle.

    Related Video

    Interview-Cottonwood airplane crash 09-17-18

    Video sound may be muted. While playing video, click bottom, right speaker icon to unmute.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.