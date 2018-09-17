The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the world to present a one-night only world premiere of “An American in Paris: The Musical” on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“An American in Paris: The Musical” — the breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, inspired by the Oscar-winning MGM film — tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the “City of Light”. This extravagant production features the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin, stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography.

With a record-setting 28 five-star reviews from critics and four Tony Awards, “An American in Paris” is coming from London’s West End to the big screen at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. The production was directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon.

An American GI’s chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer leads Paris to become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Experience this “old-fashioned, big-hearted, spare-no-expense Broadway romance” (The Wall Street Journal) in the comfort of the theatre.

“Pure Joy! ‘An American in Paris’ is a triumph!” — The New York Times

“A truly ravishing version of the Hollywood musical.” — The Guardian

"An American in Paris: The Musical" will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 3 and 7 p.m.

